Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $207,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of -396.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
