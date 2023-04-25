Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.5% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of -396.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

