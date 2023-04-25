Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Decreased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17,195 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

Shares of AMZN opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.29, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

