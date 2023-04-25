American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,755 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,735 shares of the airline’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the airline’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 48,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Cowen increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,332.00 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $20.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

