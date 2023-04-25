American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of American Assets Trust worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAT. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,077,628 shares in the company, valued at $155,566,263.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAT opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 180.82%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

