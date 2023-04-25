American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) Trading Down 0.1%

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.22 and last traded at $51.38. Approximately 6,859 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Sustainable Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Company Profile

The American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

