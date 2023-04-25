AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter. AmerisourceBergen has set its FY 2023 guidance at $11.50-$11.75 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC stock opened at $167.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.73.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after buying an additional 3,973,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,565,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,191,000 after buying an additional 324,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.