AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Trading 1% Higher

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.89 and last traded at $36.81. 550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

