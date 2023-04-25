Analyzing Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) & Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA)

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Troika Media Group and Adeia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Troika Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Troika Media Group presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 614.29%. Adeia has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.10%. Given Troika Media Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Troika Media Group is more favorable than Adeia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

7.1% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Adeia shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Adeia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Troika Media Group has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adeia has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Troika Media Group and Adeia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Troika Media Group -15.48% -222.53% -21.16% Adeia -36.72% 21.33% 10.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Troika Media Group and Adeia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Troika Media Group $116.41 million 0.12 -$38.69 million ($0.70) -0.30 Adeia $438.93 million 1.93 -$295.88 million ($2.88) -2.80

Troika Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adeia. Adeia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Troika Media Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Troika Media Group beats Adeia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc., a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services. In addition, it provides consumer engagement tactics, digital and offline ecosystems, and customer acquisition methods. It serves consumer products and services, entertainment and media, sports and betting, financial and professional services, education, and esports and gaming sectors. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

