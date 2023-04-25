Analyzing HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HarborOne Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.57%. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus target price of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.20%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than HarborOne Bancorp.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HarborOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Atlantic Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

55.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp 19.89% 7.29% 0.93% Atlantic Union Bankshares 30.11% 9.68% 1.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp $202.53 million 2.66 $45.59 million $0.97 11.66 Atlantic Union Bankshares $778.96 million 3.12 $234.51 million $2.97 10.93

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than HarborOne Bancorp. Atlantic Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats HarborOne Bancorp on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses. The HarborOne Mortgage segment focuses on noninterest income. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Brockton, MA.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

