Analyzing HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

HarborOne Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HarborOne Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HarborOne Bancorp
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2.00
|Atlantic Union Bankshares
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.57%. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus target price of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.20%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than HarborOne Bancorp.
Dividends
Insider & Institutional Ownership
55.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HarborOne Bancorp
|19.89%
|7.29%
|0.93%
|Atlantic Union Bankshares
|30.11%
|9.68%
|1.16%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HarborOne Bancorp
|$202.53 million
|2.66
|$45.59 million
|$0.97
|11.66
|Atlantic Union Bankshares
|$778.96 million
|3.12
|$234.51 million
|$2.97
|10.93
Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than HarborOne Bancorp. Atlantic Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Volatility and Risk
HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Atlantic Union Bankshares beats HarborOne Bancorp on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses. The HarborOne Mortgage segment focuses on noninterest income. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Brockton, MA.
About Atlantic Union Bankshares
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.
