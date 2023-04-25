Analyzing Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG)

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Radware has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Radware and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $293.43 million 3.04 -$170,000.00 ($0.01) -2,038.00 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $140,000.00 3.04 -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Radware has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

75.0% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Radware and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 2 1 0 2.33 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Radware presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.31%. Given Radware’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Radware is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware -0.06% 1.08% 0.62% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Radware beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement. The application delivery is designed to simplify operations while ensuring business applications resilience and application service level agreement. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel and Roy Zisapel on May 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the development of an end-to-end payment processing solution for the cannabis industry. The company was founded on October 10, 1989 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

