Analyzing Sportradar Group (SRAD) & Its Rivals

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) is one of 111 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sportradar Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sportradar Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $769.46 million $11.48 million 237.25 Sportradar Group Competitors $8.52 billion $1.44 billion 18.18

Sportradar Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group. Sportradar Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 1 3 7 0 2.55 Sportradar Group Competitors 827 4047 9413 264 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sportradar Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sportradar Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.45, suggesting a potential upside of 30.31%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 26.92%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 1.64% 1.56% 0.71% Sportradar Group Competitors -158.98% -18.46% -7.38%

Summary

Sportradar Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

