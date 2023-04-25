Analyzing Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA – Get Rating) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Therma-Med and Academy Sports and Outdoors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Therma-Med 0 0 0 0 N/A Academy Sports and Outdoors 0 1 13 0 2.93

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus price target of $72.27, suggesting a potential upside of 5.87%.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Therma-Med has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Therma-Med and Academy Sports and Outdoors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Academy Sports and Outdoors $6.40 billion 0.82 $628.00 million $7.50 9.10

Academy Sports and Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than Therma-Med.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Academy Sports and Outdoors shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Academy Sports and Outdoors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Therma-Med and Academy Sports and Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A Academy Sports and Outdoors 9.82% 41.09% 13.67%

Summary

Academy Sports and Outdoors beats Therma-Med on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Therma-Med

Therma-Med, Inc. provides medical technologies services. The company was founded on August 25, 1988 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc. It also offers outdoor apparel, seasonal apparel, denim, work apparel, graphic t-shirts, and accessories; boys and girls outdoor and athletic apparel; sporting apparel and apparel for fitness; professional and collegiate team licensed apparel and accessories; casual shoes and slippers, work and western boots, youth footwear, socks, and hunting and seasonal footwear; and boys and girls athletic footwear, running shoes, athletic lifestyle and training shoes, team and specialty sports footwear, and slides. The company sells its products under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, Outdoor Gourmet, and Freely brand names. As of June 14, 2022, it operated 260 retail locations in 16 contiguous states. The company also sells merchandise to customers through the academy.com website. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

