Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

