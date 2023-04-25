Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 271,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 74,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Stories

