Annovis Bio’s (ANVS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annovis Bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Annovis Bio Trading Down 6.3 %

ANVS stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.21. Annovis Bio has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Institutional Trading of Annovis Bio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Annovis Bio by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Annovis Bio by 120.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.