Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Antero Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.25.
NYSE:AR opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $48.80.
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
