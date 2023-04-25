Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Antero Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.25.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Antero Resources Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,095,000 after buying an additional 2,044,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Antero Resources by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,798,519 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

