Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Trading Down 4%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 1,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 10,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

