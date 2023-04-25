Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have commented on APLE. Compass Point cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,271.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 452,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,438,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,128,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,558,000 after buying an additional 66,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,964,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,274,000 after acquiring an additional 265,144 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Articles

