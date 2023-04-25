Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Insider Jeremy Suddards Sells 924 Shares

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Suddards sold 924 shares of Aptitude Software Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.46), for a total transaction of £3,298.68 ($4,119.75).

Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance

LON:APTD opened at GBX 351 ($4.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £201.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8,775.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 371.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 361.05. Aptitude Software Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 311 ($3.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 431.13 ($5.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04.

Aptitude Software Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. Aptitude Software Group’s payout ratio is 12,500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aptitude Software Group from GBX 670 ($8.37) to GBX 615 ($7.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and aptitude compliance solutions; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes.

