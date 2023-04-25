Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average of $103.34.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,066,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,838 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

