Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stock Holdings Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,979 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 963,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Archrock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 220,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Archrock by 18.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Archrock by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after acquiring an additional 915,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Archrock by 192.9% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,078,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,652 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Archrock

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $555,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Archrock news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $6,040,291.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:AROC opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. Archrock had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AROC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

See Also

