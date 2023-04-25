Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) were down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 50,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 456,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Dawson James upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Arcimoto Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcimoto
Arcimoto Company Profile
Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm?s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.
