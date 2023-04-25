Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) were down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 50,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 456,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Separately, Dawson James upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Arcimoto by 108.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arcimoto by 27.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Arcimoto by 85.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto during the third quarter worth about $99,000.

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm?s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

