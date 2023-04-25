Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $471.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

