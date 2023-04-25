argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $432.00 target price on the stock.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of argenx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $453.13.

Shares of ARGX opened at $391.12 on Friday. argenx has a 1-year low of $267.35 and a 1-year high of $407.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 0.74.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 159.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.07%. The business had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that argenx will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of argenx by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in argenx by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

