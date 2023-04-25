Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Rating) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Approximately 2,137,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,376,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Arkle Resources Trading Down 12.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £2.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Arkle Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arkle Resources

In other news, insider David Cockbill bought 240,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,409.64 ($3,009.42). Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arkle Resources

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds interests in 28 prospecting licences throughout Ireland. The company was formerly known as Connemara Mining Company Plc and changed its name to Arkle Resources PLC in March 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arkle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.