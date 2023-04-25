Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASAN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 311.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 12,625.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.84.

ASAN stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 159.46%. The company had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $27,556.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214 in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

