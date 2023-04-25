Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,448,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,855,000 after purchasing an additional 90,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 545,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117,035 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,928 shares of company stock valued at $7,441,409 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $206.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $253.67.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

