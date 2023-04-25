Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. 118,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 206,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Ascot Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company engaged in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

