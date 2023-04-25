Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,017 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AGO. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.