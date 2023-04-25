Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AUTL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.60.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $1.78 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,370,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

