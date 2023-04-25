Avista (NYSE:AVA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVA. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. Avista has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. Avista had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,596,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,737,000 after purchasing an additional 149,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,504,000 after acquiring an additional 228,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avista by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after acquiring an additional 49,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Avista by 624.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Avista by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,818,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,621,000 after purchasing an additional 179,814 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.