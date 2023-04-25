Avista (NYSE:AVA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVA. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
Avista Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. Avista has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avista
In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,596,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,737,000 after purchasing an additional 149,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,504,000 after acquiring an additional 228,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avista by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after acquiring an additional 49,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Avista by 624.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Avista by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,818,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,621,000 after purchasing an additional 179,814 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Avista
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avista (AVA)
