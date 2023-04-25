B. Riley Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 23,110 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,230% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,737 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other B. Riley Financial news, President Kenneth M. Young bought 2,485 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $78,178.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 32,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,394.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Kenneth M. Young bought 2,485 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $78,178.10. Following the purchase, the president now owns 32,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,394.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,892,818.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 110,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,033 in the last 90 days. 27.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 455,335 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $5,568,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 137,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 76,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 47.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of RILY opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $897.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $326.81 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -66.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.