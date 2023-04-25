Bailard Inc. Buys 630 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 192,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 253,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.07. The stock has a market cap of $479.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

