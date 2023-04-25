Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,346 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,090 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,888 shares of company stock worth $297,493. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

