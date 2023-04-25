Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Stake in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.01% of ProShares Ultra Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Gold by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,485,000 after acquiring an additional 229,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Gold Price Performance

Shares of UGL stock opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $67.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83.

About ProShares Ultra Gold

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

