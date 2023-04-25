Bank of Montreal Can Buys 137,737 Shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) by 309.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.72% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 72,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 402,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,504 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE QFTA opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Company Profile

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

