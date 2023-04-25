Bank of Montreal Can Buys 27,463 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 192.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Bankshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,959,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,817,000 after acquiring an additional 265,610 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,605,000 after acquiring an additional 156,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UBSI opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.03.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $338.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

