Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,152,000 after buying an additional 40,311 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.3% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,315,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,422,000 after purchasing an additional 495,715 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 68.6% during the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 2,111,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 859,475 shares during the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.2527 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio is 15.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.