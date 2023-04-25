Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 13.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 29.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Chemed by 2,283.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHE stock opened at $567.21 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $569.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $530.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.65.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

