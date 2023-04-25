Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.72 Million Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 883.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,595 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Uniti Group worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

Uniti Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.09 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.28. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $13.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.81%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Uniti Group news, CEO Kenny Gunderman purchased 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uniti Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.