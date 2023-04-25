Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.73 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,168 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,277,346. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.09.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

