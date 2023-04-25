Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 1,686.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.50% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KVSA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 337.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 33,759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $490,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Price Performance

KVSA opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

