Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.84 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.65. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

