Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,942 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.43% of AxoGen worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 851.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 610.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 139.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of AXGN opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $399.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About AxoGen

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

