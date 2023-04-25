Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,609 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.