Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261,077 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Articles

