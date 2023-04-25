Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 701.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,719 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Elastic by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Elastic by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESTC opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.80.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). The company had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

