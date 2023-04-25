Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in YETI by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in YETI by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
YETI Stock Performance
Shares of YETI stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
