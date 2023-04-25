Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.79 Million in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 222,401 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.66% of Immersion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 212.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 11.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.35. Immersion had a net margin of 79.73% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMMR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immersion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Immersion in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

